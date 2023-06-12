Watch Now
Royals concessions partner Aramark Sports + Entertainment announces new summer menu items

Watermelon salad to be offered at Kauffman Stadium
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals concessions partner Aramark Sports + Entertainment announced the summer menu items it is bringing to ballparks across the nation this summer.

The summer food item now available at Kauffman Stadium is a watermelon salad - featuring watermelon, feta cheese and cucumber, topped with mint, smoked sea salt and a balsamic glaze. The watermelon salad can be found in section 203 of the stadium.

Information on the other eight food items arriving to stadiums around the county can be found online.

These summer treats mark the second of three waves of Aramark's Season Inning Stretch Program, bringing new food offerings each season. Food items from Chef J BBQ, Scott’s Kitchen and SMOAK Craft Barbecue were previously announced in the spring, while the fall menu items will be revealed in August.

“Seasons Inning Stretch is an exciting opportunity for Aramark chefs to showcase their culinary creativity by using fresh, seasonal ingredients and transforming every day ballpark favorites into something new and exciting for all types of MLB fans to enjoy,” said Alicia Woznicki, vice president of design and innovation of Aramark Sports + Entertainment.

