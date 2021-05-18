Watch
Royals’ Duffy lands on injured list with forearm strain

Kansas City’s hottest arm needs a break
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Royals Monday, April 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Danny Duffy
Posted at 7:56 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 20:56:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals received some bad news Monday about its starting rotation.

The team placed veteran left-hander Danny Duffy on the injured list, revealing he’s dealing with a flexor strain in his left forearm.

Kansas City is designating the move retroactive to May 14 and said the corresponding call-up will be announced Tuesday.

Duffy has been sharp through the start of the season, sporting a 1.97 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.

Matheny’s club opens two-game series vs. the Brewers starting Tuesday.

