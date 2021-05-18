Royals’ Duffy lands on injured list with forearm strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals received some bad news Monday about its starting rotation.

The team placed veteran left-hander Danny Duffy on the injured list, revealing he’s dealing with a flexor strain in his left forearm.

Kansas City is designating the move retroactive to May 14 and said the corresponding call-up will be announced Tuesday.

Duffy has been sharp through the start of the season, sporting a 1.97 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.

Matheny’s club opens two-game series vs. the Brewers starting Tuesday.