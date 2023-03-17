Royals fans can watch team make final preps for March 30 home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans looking to get a head start on the March 30 home opener will have the chance just a day earlier.

The team announced Friday it will open up Kauffman Stadium to the public for fans to watch players complete their final workout before taking on the Minnesota Twins in the season opener.

The Royals Workout Day will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. Though the event is free, a ticket is still required to get into the stadium.

Fans can get their tickets online . Parking will be free for the event.

Tickets are also still available for Opening Day when the Royals and Twins start the 2023 season at 3:10 p.m.

The KSHB 41 Weather team grabbed the latest eight to 14-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which shows temperatures nearing normal for late March.

KSHB

Fans in attendance at the home opener will have a chance to watch a pregame Brothers Osborne concert from 1 to 2 p.m.

The team is also set to hand out Bobby Witt Jr. bobbleheads.

Other celebratory festivities include recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Kauffman Stadium fountains and members of the 1973 club that were the first players to wear full powder blue uniforms .

Whiteman Air Force Base personnel will participate in a flyover, too.

—