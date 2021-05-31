Watch
Royals, fans ready for full-capacity crowds at Kauffman Stadium

Jordan Betts/KSHB
Kauffman Stadium
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 17:33:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kauffman Stadium will begin allowing full-capacity crowds Monday. And one Kansas City Royals player said it will be "everything that we have been waiting for."

"They've done a good job packing it out as much as they could already this season," Hunter Dozier, Royals third baseman/outfielder, said. "So, we can't wait to see them."

Along with fans from separate parties being able to sit next one another, people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear a mask. Those who are unvaccinated will be asked asked – but are not required – to wear a mask.

Royals Manager Mike Matheny said the team hopes the stadium is full Monday to celebrate the moment.

Fans also are happy that the attendance limit has been lifted.

"We just wanna see the boys win," said Zack, a Royals fan from Topeka who did not provide his last name. "Got some decent weather for now. Hopefully, it stays this way and the best way to enjoy the game is to get here early."

There still are restrictions on bags and outside food, and attendees still must show their ticket and parking pass from their phone.

