Royals Foundation sponsors free admission to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum again in February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third consecutive February, admission will be free for visitors to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The Kansas City Royals Foundation, formerly Royals Charities, will cover the cost of admission.

“We are thrilled that the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Royals Foundation are once again providing admission to the museum free of charge for the entire month of February,” NLBM President Bob Kendrick said in a statement. “The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is a tremendous educational resource and is one of the nation’s most important Civil Rights and Social Justice institutions. We hope that students and adults alike will take advantage of this generous gesture to learn how America’s unsung baseball heroes helped change the game and America too.”

More than 14,000 people, including many school and youth groups, visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum last February, prompting a $120,000 donation from the foundation.

“We are excited to help Kansas Citians learn about the incredible story of the Negro Leagues,” Royals Vice President of Community Impact Luis Maes said in a statement. “It’s a story about baseball as well as American history and our struggles and progress in civil rights. The NLBM is the only museum in the world dedicated to bringing this incredible story to life and we are fortunate to have it in our backyard.”

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is located at 1616 E. 18th St. in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

February is Black History Month in the U.S.

—