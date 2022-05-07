Watch
Royals game postponed for second straight day

Julio Cortez/AP
Spectators weather the rain as they watch the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 17:38:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday afternoon the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles, set for 6:05 p.m., has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been moved to Monday with a first pitch set for 11:05 a.m.

This is the second day in a row the team's game has been moved due to weather.

Kansas City is now set to start the series with a doubleheader on Sunday at 12:35 p.m with the second game set to begin 30 minutes after the first ends.

The postponement Saturday becomes the fourth time a Royals game has been moved in a month's time.

