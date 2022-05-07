Royals game postponed for second straight day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday afternoon the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles, set for 6:05 p.m., has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been moved to Monday with a first pitch set for 11:05 a.m.

This is the second day in a row the team's game has been moved due to weather.

Kansas City is now set to start the series with a doubleheader on Sunday at 12:35 p.m with the second game set to begin 30 minutes after the first ends.

The postponement Saturday becomes the fourth time a Royals game has been moved in a month's time.