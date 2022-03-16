Watch
Royals, Greinke reportedly agree to contract for reunion

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 15:57:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twenty years ago, the Kansas City Royals selected right-hander Zack Greinke with the No. 6 overall pick.

Thirteen years ago, he won a Cy Young Award in his sixth big-league season with the team before being shipped to Milwaukee in a blockbuster trade that proved central in the Royals’ eventual ascension to World Series champions in 2015.

Now, Greinke reportedly will be back in Royal blue.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Kansas City has reached an agreement with Greinke — a free agent who spent time with the Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, Arizona and Houston.

Greinke went 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA last season with the Astros.

