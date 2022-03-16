Royals, Greinke reportedly agree to contract for reunion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twenty years ago, the Kansas City Royals selected right-hander Zack Greinke with the No. 6 overall pick.

Thirteen years ago, he won a Cy Young Award in his sixth big-league season with the team before being shipped to Milwaukee in a blockbuster trade that proved central in the Royals’ eventual ascension to World Series champions in 2015.

Now, Greinke reportedly will be back in Royal blue.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Kansas City has reached an agreement with Greinke — a free agent who spent time with the Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, Arizona and Houston.

Back to where it started! Royals in agreement with free-agent RHP Zack Greinke, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

Greinke went 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA last season with the Astros.