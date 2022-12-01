Royals hire Brian Sweeney as new pitching coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday Brian Sweeney has been hired as the team's new pitching coach.

We have named Brian Sweeney as Pitching Coach and José Alguacil as Infield Coach on Manager Matt Quatraro's coaching staff. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) December 1, 2022

Sweeney has been with Cleveland's Major League staff since 2018, spending the past two seasons as the Guardians' bullpen coach.

Under his leadership, the Guardians' bullpen has had an ERA of 3.38, which was third-best in the majors behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bays Rays.

Cleveland's bullpen has also been one of the best strikeout teams under Sweeney with a 26.3 strikeout percentage, again the third-best in the majors in that span behind the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets.

During that same time, the Royals pitching staff was 25th and 22nd in both categories.

Sweeney comes to this new role with MLB player experience with the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

He played from 2003-2010, pitching a 3.38 ERA in 117 innings while mostly being a reliever.