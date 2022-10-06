Watch Now
Royals part ways with manager Mike Matheny, pitching coach Cal Eldred

Royals Tigers Baseball
Paul Sancya/AP
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny watches against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Royals Tigers Baseball
Posted at 10:03 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 23:11:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The regular season ended for the Kansas City Royals Wednesday and so did the tenures of Mike Matheny and Cal Eldred as the team's manager and pitching coach.

Royals executive vice president and general manager J.J. Picollo made the announcement Wednesday night.

It comes as the team finished last in the American Central Division with a 65-97 record.

Matheny spent three years as the club's manager and Eldred had been with the club since 2018.

"We are grateful to Mike for leading us through some unusual times these last three seasons,” Picollo said in a statement. “He met those challenges head on and helped us move forward in a positive manner. We thank him for his leadership and know his influence will have a positive impact moving forward."

The move by the Royals Wednesday night marked the latest changes to personnel as the team looks to turn things around.

Fans clamored for most of the season for the Royals to get rid of pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Eldred had served as pitching coach since 2018 and the club struggled to develop consistent starting pitching.

The Royals, in their release announcing his firing, did point out Eldred helped develop Brad Keller, helped Scott Barlow's become a reliable reliever and aided Brady Singer's rise to a top starter.

The club plans a Thursday news conference.

Last month, the team announced Dayton Moore was out as team president.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


