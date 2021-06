OAKLAND, Calif. — Chris Bassitt escaped a scary line drive to win his seventh straight decision, Matt Olson homered twice and the Oakland Athletics powered past the Kansas City Royals for a 6-3 win.

Olson hit solo shots in the third and fifth for his second two-homer game this season and 10th of his career, while Matt Chapman also connected to back Bassitt.

After losing his first two decisions of the season, he hasn't lost.