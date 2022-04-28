Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals lose starting SS Adalberto Mondesi to torn ACL

Twins Royals Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Twins Royals Baseball
Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 13:01:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is done for the 2022 season.

The club announced Thursday that Mondesi suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Wednesday’s game at the Chicago White Sox.

Mondesi has been placed on the 10-day Injured List retroactive to Wednesday, but he’s likely to need surgery and faces at least a six-month recovery.

He ought to be ready for spring training ahead of the 2023 season.

Mondesi, who was scuffling at the plate with a .140/.204/.140 slash line and no extra-base hits in 15 games, had started every game this season at shortstop before exiting in the sixth inning Wednesday after returning awkwardly to first base on a pickup attempt.

Nicky Lopez, who has been Kansas City’s starting second baseman this season, served as the club’s starting shortstop last season.

He and rookie third baseman Bobby Witt Jr., who was drafted and came up through the minor leagues as a shortstop, are the top candidates to replace Mondesi in the field.

The Royals recalled Emmanuel Rivera, a third baseman by trade, among four moves announced Thursday.

Kansas City also optioned right-hander Brady Singer, a 2018 first-round pick who failed to make the rotation out of spring training, to Class AAA Omaha.

Singer, who started 39 games in the previous two seasons for the Royals, has only made three relief appearances so far in 2022.

He got rocked for four runs in three innings April 10 but had pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings over the last two appearances.

In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled outfielder Kyle Isbel from Class AAA. The move gives the club flexibility if right fielder Whit Merrifield shifts back to second base with Lopez potentially moving to shortstop.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!