Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals make it official: OF/1B Jac Caglianone gets call to join big league club

Royals Spring Baseball
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Kansas City Royals' Jac Caglianone smiles during live batting practice during spring training baseball practice at the team's training facility Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Royals Spring Baseball
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals made a major move Monday to give a boost to the offense.

The club announced it called up outfielder/first baseman Jac Caglianone to the big league club.

Rumors of the call-up first started circulating Sunday night.

Caglianone, 22, was drafted by the Royals in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft and has had a meteoric rise ever since.

The top prospect has impressed with massive power numbers at the three levels of the minor leagues.

The Royals are set to begin a three-game series Tuesday night in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

As of Monday morning, the Royals (31-29) are tied with the Texas Rangers in allowing the fewest runs in the American League.

But the club sits at the bottom of the American League in runs scored.

As part of Monday’s roster move, the club optioned outfielder Dairon Blanco to Triple A Omaha.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk!