Royals make it official: OF/1B Jac Caglianone gets call to join big league club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals made a major move Monday to give a boost to the offense.

The club announced it called up outfielder/first baseman Jac Caglianone to the big league club.

Rumors of the call-up first started circulating Sunday night .

Caglianone, 22, was drafted by the Royals in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft and has had a meteoric rise ever since.

The top prospect has impressed with massive power numbers at the three levels of the minor leagues.

The Royals are set to begin a three-game series Tuesday night in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

As of Monday morning, the Royals (31-29) are tied with the Texas Rangers in allowing the fewest runs in the American League.

But the club sits at the bottom of the American League in runs scored.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/xFoejUzoNo — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 2, 2025

As part of Monday’s roster move, the club optioned outfielder Dairon Blanco to Triple A Omaha.

