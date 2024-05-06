Royals move up first pitch due to potential inclement weather Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First pitch for the Kansas City Royals-Milwaukee Brewers game Monday has been moved up due to the potential of inclement weather.

The team said the decision to begin at 6:10 p.m. rather than 6:40 p.m. was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Now, the Crown Club will open at 4 p.m., outfield gates A and E will open at 4:30 p.m. and all other gates will open at 5 p.m.

KSHB 41’s weather team predicts storms will move into the Kansas City area around 8 p.m. through 2 a.m.

