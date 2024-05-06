KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms likely this evening and overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Severe weather tonight will bring the concerns of strong, damaging wind & a few tornadoes to the region
- Another round of severe weather increases east of our area Wednesday
- Mostly dry and comfortable in the 70s through the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected once the dense morning fog lifts. A line of storms will approach from the west and move through after 8 p.m. These storms will pose all risks for severe weather, including strong, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Storms will weaken and move east by 2am.
High: 75°
Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph
Tonight: The line of severe storms move east of the region, and taper off after 2am. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures.
Low: 56°
Wind: S 10-30 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with much calmer weather during the day. Increasing clouds in the evening with a sprinkle possible.
High: 77°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph
