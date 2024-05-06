KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms likely this evening and overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Severe weather tonight will bring the concerns of strong, damaging wind & a few tornadoes to the region

Another round of severe weather increases east of our area Wednesday

Mostly dry and comfortable in the 70s through the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected once the dense morning fog lifts. A line of storms will approach from the west and move through after 8 p.m. These storms will pose all risks for severe weather, including strong, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Storms will weaken and move east by 2am.

High: 75°

Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Tonight: The line of severe storms move east of the region, and taper off after 2am. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures.

Low: 56°

Wind: S 10-30 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with much calmer weather during the day. Increasing clouds in the evening with a sprinkle possible.

High: 77°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

