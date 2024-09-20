Royals move up Saturday's game against Giants to 4:10 p.m. due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have moved up the time of Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants due to the forecast of rain and storms.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Weather forecast

First pitch is now set for 4:10 p.m. Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals and Giants are playing a three-game series that started Friday night. The series is the final home series of the regular season for the Royals, who find themselves in the thick of the American League Wild Card race.

They are just two games ahead of both the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers for the third and final AL Wild Card spot with nine games to go.

Gates are now set to open at 1 p.m. Saturday, with fan photo day tentatively scheduled from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

