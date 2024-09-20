KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny & hot today turning soggy & cooler over the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry, sunny and toasty to finish the week

More rounds of beneficial rain come over the weekend, arriving Saturday morning & continuing, off & on, through Sunday night

Temperatures drop Sunday and stay cooler in the 60s & 70s for the first full week of fall

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and very hot once again but humidity will be lower. Storms arrive overnight into early Saturday.

High: 92°

Wind: N to NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing after midnight.

Low: 70°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers and storms in the morning, then again in the evening lasting through at least Sunday morning.

High: 85°

Wind: S-SE 10 mph

Sunday: Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely through the day, mainly in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures drop through the afternoon to the 50s and 60s.

Low: 64° High: 68°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

