KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny & hot today turning soggy & cooler over the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry, sunny and toasty to finish the week
- More rounds of beneficial rain come over the weekend, arriving Saturday morning & continuing, off & on, through Sunday night
- Temperatures drop Sunday and stay cooler in the 60s & 70s for the first full week of fall
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and very hot once again but humidity will be lower. Storms arrive overnight into early Saturday.
High: 92°
Wind: N to NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing after midnight.
Low: 70°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Showers and storms in the morning, then again in the evening lasting through at least Sunday morning.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SE 10 mph
Sunday: Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely through the day, mainly in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures drop through the afternoon to the 50s and 60s.
Low: 64° High: 68°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
