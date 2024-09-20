Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny & hot today turning soggy & cooler over the weekend

Rain and storms increase tonight and early Saturday, 1-3" total through the weekend
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry, sunny and toasty to finish the week
  • More rounds of beneficial rain come over the weekend, arriving Saturday morning & continuing, off & on, through Sunday night
  • Temperatures drop Sunday and stay cooler in the 60s & 70s for the first full week of fall

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and very hot once again but humidity will be lower. Storms arrive overnight into early Saturday.
High: 92°
Wind: N to NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing after midnight.
Low: 70°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers and storms in the morning, then again in the evening lasting through at least Sunday morning.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SE 10 mph

Sunday: Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely through the day, mainly in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures drop through the afternoon to the 50s and 60s.
Low: 64° High: 68°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.