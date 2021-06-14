Watch
Royals place Andrew Benintendi on 10-day injured list

Jeff Chiu/AP
Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi makes a fielding error on a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Andrew Benintendi
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right rib fracture, the team announced Monday.

“It really happened when he made a throw at Oakland. The ball bounced off the wall and he felt something at the time and felt pretty good, but when he got up this morning, it really locked up on him, got an X-ray done and there was a hairline fracture,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny.

Outfielder Edward Olivares has called up from the Kansas City Triple-A affiliate, Omaha Storm Chasers.

