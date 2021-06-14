Royals place Andrew Benintendi on 10-day injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right rib fracture, the team announced Monday.

“It really happened when he made a throw at Oakland. The ball bounced off the wall and he felt something at the time and felt pretty good, but when he got up this morning, it really locked up on him, got an X-ray done and there was a hairline fracture,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny.

We have made the following roster moves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/kkplU6hhiK — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 14, 2021

Outfielder Edward Olivares has called up from the Kansas City Triple-A affiliate, Omaha Storm Chasers.