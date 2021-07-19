Royals promote Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto to AAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday prospects Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto have been promoted to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Shortstop Witt Jr. was selected second overall by the Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft. With the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Witt Jr. has 16 home runs, 50 RBIs, with a .292 batting average.

In the 2017 MLB Draft, the Royals selected first baseman Pratto overall. With the Naturals this season, Pratto recorded 15 homers and 43 RBIs.

Both players participated in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game in Denver, Colorado.

