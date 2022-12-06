Royals set 1st meeting to gather public input on proposed $2B ballpark district for Dec. 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals want the public's input on a proposed multi-billion dollar ballpark district that could be in an area around or including downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the club will hold its first community meeting open to the public at the Plexpod Westport Commons located at 300 E. 39th Street.

Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman will be in attendance at the meeting next week.

He'll be joined by Royals COO Brooks Sherman and architectural firm representatives and economic development consultants.

The meeting will include presentations and a chance for the public to ask questions.

Those who wish to attend are asked to reserve spot at this link .

The meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

—

