Mayor Quinton Lucas predicts new Royals stadium will be in, near downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas predicts a new Royals stadium will be in and near downtown Kansas City.

Lucas spoke with reporters minutes after Royals owner John Sherman announced plans to move the team from Kauffman Stadium .

"The Royals will be somewhere, I'm predicting, between the river," Lucas said. "North of 31st Street, but let's be even clearer, probably north of the train tracks that are about at 22nd Street. And then probably somewhere between the state line and of course, I would say Woodland (Avenue)."

Lucas added that the city's real estate investors have began examining areas in downtown where the stadium could go.

In September 2021, Sherman announced the club began exploring options to relocate the stadium , which included downtown.

Sherman said Monday in a letter to fans that the new stadium would be a $2 billion project, and would include a ballpark district.

But Lucas added that before it could happen, the city and team would need to have plans in place to handle the influx of traffic.

He also said it would be important to make sure surrounding neighborhoods and communities are pushed out or negatively impacted.

"How do we make sure that we're not destroying or changing a neighborhood to a negative extent," Lucas said.

