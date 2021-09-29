Royals sign Michael A. Taylor to 2-year extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor will continue to patrol center field at Kauffman Stadium for at least two more years.

The Kansas City Royals announced a two-year contract extension Wednesday with the former Washington National center fielder through the 2023 season.

Taylor, 30, has slashed .244/.298/.657 with 12 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 137 games this season, his first with Kansas City. He has career-highs for runs (56), hits (113) and outfield assists (11) this season.

Including his seven seasons with Washington, Taylor is a career .239 hitter with a .293 on-base percentage and .387 slugging percentage in 711 games.

Taylor, a sixth-round pick by the Nationals in the 2009 First-Year Player Draft, is a strong defensive outfielder, but he’s produced below average at the plate.

He won a World Series with Washington in 2019.