Royals sign Michael A. Taylor to 2-year extension

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Michael A. Taylor
Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 16:30:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor will continue to patrol center field at Kauffman Stadium for at least two more years.

The Kansas City Royals announced a two-year contract extension Wednesday with the former Washington National center fielder through the 2023 season.

Taylor, 30, has slashed .244/.298/.657 with 12 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 137 games this season, his first with Kansas City. He has career-highs for runs (56), hits (113) and outfield assists (11) this season.

Including his seven seasons with Washington, Taylor is a career .239 hitter with a .293 on-base percentage and .387 slugging percentage in 711 games.

Taylor, a sixth-round pick by the Nationals in the 2009 First-Year Player Draft, is a strong defensive outfielder, but he’s produced below average at the plate.

He won a World Series with Washington in 2019.

