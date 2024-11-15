Watch Now
Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. makes All-MLB First Team for first time

Perez, Lugo earn All-MLB Second Team honors
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tigers Royals Baseball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. continues to add to his banner year as he earned All-MLB First Team honors for the first time in his career Thursday.

Witt, who has already been named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner and Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award winner at shortstop this year, led all MLB players with a .332 batting average and 211 hits during an MVP-level campaign.

He also ranked first in runs (125), on-base percentage (.389), slugging percentage (.588), OPS (.977) and extra-base hits (88) and second in RBI (109) among qualified shortstops.

Additionally, Witt became the first shortstop in MLB history to record consecutive 30/30 seasons and became the second player ever to lead the league in batting average during a 30/30 season, joining Mookie Betts in 2018.

Other Royals players were recognized as well, with catcher Salvador Perez and starting pitcher Seth Lugo being named to the All-MLB Second Team.

Lugo made his first appearance on an All-MLB Team, while Perez was previously named First Team All-MLB in 2020 and 2021.

MLB introduced the All-MLB Team awards in 2019 to give a "more comprehensive honor that covered the full breadth of a season," according to a news release from the Royals.

Fans accounted for 50% of the voting for the All-MLB Team and a panel of experts comprised the other 50%.

