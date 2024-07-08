Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. to participate in 2024 Home Run Derby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. earned his first trip to the MLB All-Star Game on Sunday.

A day later, Witt took to social media to announce he’ll participate in this year’s Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Witt will join Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles, Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Other players are expected to announce their participation in next Monday night’s event, July 15.

Witt, a Texas native, will be cheered on by Royals fans across the country and in person by teammates Salvador Perez (catcher) and starting pitchers Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, who were also named to the American League’s roster Sunday.

Witt is batting .324 with 15 home runs and 61 RBI to help pace a Royals offensive attack that’s helped the team to an improved record in 2024.

Fans can watch the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at 7 p.m., July 15, on ESPN.

