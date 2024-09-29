Royals Team Store offers postseason deals as fan excitement heats up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans are feeling the playoff fever with the franchise's first postseason berth since 2015.

"I’m all in. We’re ready for this. It’s been nine years," said fan Patrick Erisman.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Patrick and Sam Erisman, spend quality time watching the Royals.

Starting Tuesday night, Oct. 1, the Houston Astros host Kansas City in a three-game American League Wild Card series.

“Houston’s good. They’ve been playing some really good ball lately," Erisman said. "They’re in the playoffs every year, plus we haven't had too good of luck in Texas this year. So hopefully we can get down there, take advantage, get some hits, put some runs together with pitching, and get out of there with a couple victories."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Postseason merchandise is available at the Royals Team Store.

Over the weekend, Royals fans prepared for the series by making their way to Kauffman Stadium to purchase the latest postseason merchandise.

"My best friend and I came out here today to specifically go shopping here at the store to find some new gear, to continue rooting them on," said Stacie Custers, a Royals fan from Gladstone, Missouri. "We're here to make some memories."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Stacie Custers spent time purchasing October Baseball merchandise at the Royals Team Store.

Erisman said he knows the feeling. He said he bonded with his son, Sam, over the 20 games the pair attended this season.

“It’s baseball. It’s generational. Especially in our family. Grandpa, Dad, me and now him. It’s part of life. We love the game," Erisman said. "We love watching games, we love being out here watching them play.

"Ten years from now, hopefully, we’re gonna be out here watching more games with him when he’s pushing 24-25 years old. We’re gonna continue to love the Royals and support ‘em.”

Despite the stressful road to the postseason, fans purchasing new gear remained optimistic about the road to the Commissioner's Trophy.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Royals Team Store at Kauffman Stadium.

"The bullpen has been picking up lately, doing their part. Starting pitching has been well as of late," Erisman said. "If we can put those three components together, we should be able to roll right through this."

The Royals Team Store is extending its hours for the postseason — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The organization asks guests to use Gate 1 for parking lot entry. New products are arriving daily.

Season ticket members receive between 15-20% off Team Store merchandise.

