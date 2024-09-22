Royals face Giants in final home game as postseason hopes hang by thread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will play their final home game of the regular season on Sunday.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the team is eyeing postseason play.

But with 82 wins so far, the Royals are barely hanging on to the AL Wild Card.

Saturday night's 9-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants was the team's sixth straight loss.

While KC is still in the second spot in AL Wild Card standings, the Royals' lead has shrunk to just half a game ahead of the Minnesota Twins.

In a recently released marketing video, the Royals explained what “today” means to them.

The team said it’s a mindset players have adopted — taking one day at a time.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Sunday as the Royals look to end their losing streak.

After wrapping up against the Giants, KC hits the road for the last six games of the season against the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves.

—