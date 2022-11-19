Royals tender contracts to all nine players eligible, including Brad Keller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The non-tender deadline came and pass Friday night, and while there were some surprising non-tenders, the Kansas City Royals kept it pretty quiet, tendering contracts to all nine players who were eligible to receive one.

The Royals decided tender contracts to Brad Keller, Brady Singer, Scott Barlow, Adalberto Mondesi, Nicky Lopez, Kris Bubic, Taylor Clarke, Amir Garrett and Josh Staumont.

While it isn't surprising that the Royals decided to tender contracts to all nine players, there was a small chance the team could've cut loose with Keller.

It was no doubt a rough last two seasons for Keller. After having a solid first three seasons with the team, the former Rule 5 draft pick has been struggling the last two years, posting a 5.24 ERA in 273.1 innings. The struggles were so bad this season Keller was demoted from the starting rotation and moved to the bullpen in mid-August.

In the end though, the Royals believed Keller could still potentially have a place on the team and tendered him a contract.

Keller is heading into his last year of arbitration. According to MLB Trade Rumors arbitration projections , Keller is projected to make $7 million, which is the largest arbitration projection among all nine players.

1B Ryan O'Hearn was also eligible for arbitration, but the Royals were able to agree on a deal with the longtime first baseman earlier this week.

All players who are tendered a contract are now eligible for arbitration, but the teams can negotiate and reach deal with each player before the scheduled arbitration date, which usually scheduled for around February.

