Royals to host Feb. 4 rally for fans to send off players to spring training

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced plans Tuesday for a public rally next month, giving fans a chance to see the team off to spring training.

Royals players Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and others will be on hand for the event, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Kauffman Stadium.

The rally replaces Fan Fest as the annual winter gathering for Royals fans ahead of the team’s departure for spring training in Surprise, Arizona.

“We are honored to host an event like this for our fans,” Royals CEO and Chairman John Sherman said in a statement announcing the rally. “As an organization, we are excited about all of the coaching and lineup changes that have happened since the end of the 2022 season.”

The public rally will be divided into three time intervals — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Tickets, which go on sale on the Royals website at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, are required for the event:

Meat and Greet VIP: $50

General admission: $20

Kids ages 5 and under: Free (allowed to accompany adults with a VIP package)



The VIP package includes the ability to take photos in the dugout, access to a barbecue-tasting competition from local restaurants, and an exclusive autograph session with players in the team’s clubhouse.

General admission tickets provide access to roundtable discussions with players, coaches and team officials; hourly player autograph sessions; a kids' area in the press box; and discounts at the team’s stores.

Complete list of Royals players:



RHP Scott Barlow

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

RHP Brad Keller

INF Nicky Lopez

LHP Daniel Lynch

2B Michael Massey

C/OF MJ Melendez

RHP Josh Staumont

LHP Ryan Yarbough

RHP Brady Singer

