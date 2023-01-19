Royals to sign former All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the Kansas City Royals are signing former All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman.

Aroldis Chapman is signing with the Royals, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 19, 2023

Chapman's contract will be a one-year deal worth $3.75 million and includes $4 million in incentives which could raise up to $7.5 million, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Former #Yankees All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman finally finds a home. He signs a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Kansas City #Royals. @Feinsand on it. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 19, 2023

Chapman has recorded a 2.48 ERA and 1,045 strikeouts during his career with a career Wins Above Replacement of 20.1, third behind only Kenley Jansen and Craig Kimbrel since 2010. His 40.5% strikeout percentage was the best in the majors in that stretch for relievers who pitched at least 600 innings.

Chapman racked up seven All-Star appearances during his time with the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees. Chapman also won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 after being acquired in July 2016 in a deal with the Yankees.

Chapman posted solid numbers in the postseason, recording a 2.40 ERA in 41.1 innings.

While Chapman was an All-Star in 2021, Chapman declined the year after, posting a 4.46 ERA in 36.1 innings last year.

Chapman's struggles would lead to him losing his closer role to Clay Holmes. Chapman's time with the Yankees would end when he missed a mandatory workout after being told he was not guaranteed a spot on the team's postseason roster.

—