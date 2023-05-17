Royals transfer LHP Ryan Yarbrough to 60-Day injured list, select contract of RHP Mike Mayers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough will be out until at least early July. The team transferred Yarbrough to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, freeing up a spot on its 40-man roster so it can select the contract of right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/18IFX47PoD — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 17, 2023

Yarbrough has not pitched for the Royals since May 7, when he was hit in the head by a 106-mph comebacker hit by Oakland Athletics' first baseman Ryan Noda.

The LHP was placed on the 15-Day IL the following day, where it was revealed Yarbrough suffered skull fractures.

Yarbrough was able to leave the field on his own and did not lose consciousness during the incident.

The Royals also revealed that Yarbrough did not need surgery and is out of the hospital, but was placed in concussion protocol, where he has remained since Wednesday.

Yarbrough's placement on the 60-day IL temporarily frees up a spot on the Royals' 40-man roster so the team can select Mayers' contract. Mayers is a seven-year major league veteran who previously pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels, primarily out of relief.

Mayers will temporarily fill in for relief pitcher Amir Garrett, who was placed on the family medical emergency list.

