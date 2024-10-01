Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino returns as team battles Baltimore in AL Wild Card

BALTIMORE — The big news for Kansas City Royals fans Tuesday was the return of Vinnie Pasquantino for the first time since injuring his thumb over a month ago.

We got to hear from Vinnie before the game today.

He said his swing would be a little different, but didn't want to elaborate on how. He also said he'll be using a light-colored bat for the first time in his career, and also said that once he had that surgery he was in so much pain he wasn't sure he'd be back in 2024.

"There was always that part of me to get back, but more importantly I wanted to see the Kansas City Royals get into the playoffs, so me coming back is just kind of a bonus for me," Pasquantino said. "It was more important to see this thing through. The last thing we wanted was to have such a great start and then finish without making it. So to get here now and the cherry on top is that I get to play. It's super cool and i'm just really excited to be here."

While Pasquantino hit 3rd in the lineup Tuesday, he did so as the designated hitter and not as the team's regular first basemen.

I asked manager Matt Quattraro what it has been like trying to make a lineup without him, and he replied that it's been interesting but he's glad to have him back in that third spot.

—