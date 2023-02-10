Salvador Perez, Bobby Witt Jr. among 10 Royals playing in World Baseball Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten Kansas City Royals will represent not only Kansas City, but their home countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the team announced Thursday.

Salvador Perez, veteran catcher for the Royals, will represent Venezuela for the third consecutive World Baseball Classic. He also played in the 2013 and 2017 tournaments.

Perez will be joined by teammates Max Castillo and Carlos Hernández.

Shortstop Bobby Witt. Jr. and pitcher Brady Singer will represent Team USA in their first appearance in the tournament.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and infielder Nicky Lopez will play for Team Italy.

Catcher MJ Melendez will represent Puerto Rico and both Ronald Bolaños and Robbie Glendinning are playing with Team Australia.

The tournament will kick off on Tuesday, March 7, and run through Tuesday, March 21.

—