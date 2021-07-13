Salvy blasts 28 homers in Derby, falls to Alonso's 35

DENVER, Colo. — Salvador Perez took to the Home Run Derby stage in Denver and didn't disappoint. Problem was, it just wasn't enough.

The Royals' catcher blasted 28 home runs in his Derby debut. It was the second-most of any of the eight Derby participants, but the most were hit by his opponent, Pete Alonso, who hit 35 bombs just before Salvy stepped to the plate.

Each participant got three minutes to hit as many home runs as possible and was allowed one timeout per round. If one of the home runs reached 475 feet, the player got a 30-second bonus.

The event has adopted a bracket style of competition. Perez was the 4-seed facing Alonso, who was the 5-seed and the defending champ in this event.

