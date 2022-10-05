Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Savannah Bananas baseball circus to return to KCK in May 2023

Exhibition planned May 5-6 against Monarchs
Savannah Bananas
Courtesy of the Savannah Bananas
The Savannah Bananas and the Kansas City Monarchs will face off in "Banana Ball," also known as the fastest and most unique baseball game out there.
Savannah Bananas
Posted at 12:09 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 13:09:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Savannah Bananas, a self-described “World Famous Baseball Circus,” are returning to Kansas City, Kansas, next May.

The exhibition baseball team, known for its on- and off-field antics, announced its 2023 schedule Tuesday morning.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date after the announcements crashed the Savannah Bananas’ website, the team said via Twitter.

Next year’s schedule includes a stop May 5-6, 2023, at Legends Field to play the Kansas City Monarchs minor-league team.

The Monarchs confirmed the dates and said more information would be forthcoming.

NASCAR also will circle the track at Kansas Speedway that weekend, culminating with the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7.

At least one teacher in Osawatomie, Kansas, was very excited by the news.

The two-game series last May at Legends Field sold out more than three months before the games.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock