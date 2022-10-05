Savannah Bananas baseball circus to return to KCK in May 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Savannah Bananas , a self-described “World Famous Baseball Circus,” are returning to Kansas City, Kansas, next May.

The exhibition baseball team, known for its on- and off-field antics, announced its 2023 schedule Tuesday morning.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date after the announcements crashed the Savannah Bananas’ website, the team said via Twitter.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date! Our website is down right now (y'all literally broke the internet) so hang tight! — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 5, 2022

Next year’s schedule includes a stop May 5-6, 2023, at Legends Field to play the Kansas City Monarchs minor-league team.

The Monarchs confirmed the dates and said more information would be forthcoming.

May 5th & 6th, 2023. Legends Field.

More details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cSMBNGXUgo — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) October 5, 2022

NASCAR also will circle the track at Kansas Speedway that weekend, culminating with the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7.

At least one teacher in Osawatomie, Kansas, was very excited by the news.

@TheSavBananas @YellowTuxJesse Had to wear my jersey to celebrate the Bananas coming back to KC next May. The kids get it! pic.twitter.com/AN1yvkucod — Joe Lilley🌽 (@jocephus12) October 5, 2022

The two-game series last May at Legends Field sold out more than three months before the games.

