Senior sendoff: Former Bishop Miege star talks after transfer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After checking off all the items on his Kansas City hoops "to-do" list, former Bishop Miege star Mark Mitchell is embracing a new challenge.

“I thought maybe I should take it to the national level,” Mitchell said via a Zoom call Saturday.

After countless awards and a state championship in 2021, the six-foot eight-inches tall small forward announced a transfer to Wichita’s Sunrise Academy on Friday.

“I just didn't really have much else to accomplish in Kansas City,” he said “Always will forever love Miege.”

Mitchell is tabbed as one of the area's brightest stars, earning 5-star recognition from ESPN recruiting and Rivals.com. The former stag was named a co-winner of the 2021 DiRenna Award, given to the Kansas City metro’s best high school basketball player.

“Winning the DiRenna award as a junior, not many people have done that,” Mitchell said of his legacy, adding the move to Sunrise will allow more flexibility and opportunities to achieve his goal of reaching the NBA.

Missouri, Kansas, Duke and more have reportedly offered the rising senior.

