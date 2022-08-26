Several Kansas City Chiefs rookies shine in preseason finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive end George Karlaftis crashed down the line of scrimmage for a tackle on the game’s opening play.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie halted Green Bay running back Tyler Goodson in his tracks on the sideline for a third-down stop two plays later.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore returned the ensuing punt 35 yards.

Late in the first half, safety Bryan Cook intercepted a deep shot by Jordan Love.

All Isiah Pacheco did was put together his best game of the preseason with 10 carries for 52 yards.

As the preseason came to close Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, several Kansas City Chiefs rookies put highlights on tape as a sort of final lasting impression ahead of the final roster cutdown next week.

“That speaks a lot on the way we practice,” Karlaftis said. “We go hard and that makes the games go slow from time to time, so I love the way we practice and that transfers well to the field for sure.”

Karlaftis, a first-round pick from Purdue at defensive end, recorded sacks in each of the Chiefs’ first two preseason games and continued to make plays with his hustle.

McDuffie, who also was a first-round pick last spring from Washington, was drafted to bring a physical presence on the boundary. He has shown that in spurts, though he left Thursday’s game early after entering the concussion protocol.

Moore later added a 16-yard punt return for his two longest punt returns of the preseason after having a 12-yard return at Chicago and 1-yard return versus Washington.

“His first couple games, he was a little nervous, trying to get his feel,” wide receiver Daurice Fountain said. “This one, he was like, ‘Oh, I’m going.’ You love that. You love just seeing a young guy go out there and let it flow. He’s let the game come to him and he’s just rolling with it.”

In addition to the interception, which he credited to film study and preparation, Cook finished with four tackles.

“At the end of the day, we’re flying around and having fun,” Cook said. “We’re learning with each other and building chemistry. … There’s a lot of positives with this group and I’m looking forward to seeing it all develop.”

Pacheco managed only 14 yards on six carries, but he had 13 yards on one tackle-busting rumble Thursday.

For the veterans, it’s great to see new players come in and make an impact right away.

“These rookies have really shown out this preseason,” center Creed Humphrey, who was a star rookie a year ago, said. “They’ve all had really good camps. ... I’m really excited about this rookie class and eager to see what they do this season.”

