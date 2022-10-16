Shades of AFC Divisional game as Harrison Butker sets FG record at halftime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buffalo Bills fans re-lived a 9-month-old nightmare while Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the return of Harrison Butker with a franchise-record field at the halftime gun for the second straight week Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Halftime arrived in the much-hyped rematch between the Bill and Chiefs, who battled into overtime in an epic AFC Divisional game in January 2022, with the score tied 10-10.

But it got there in a highly unusual way, which echoed the closing seconds of regulation in the playoff game from earlier in the year.

Just as it had in the postseason meeting, the Bills took a three-point lead on a Josh Allen touchdown pass to Gabe Davis.

Buffalo opted to squib the kickoff rather than bang it deep, but the result was the same — Patrick Mahomes had an impossibly short amount of time to get the game-tying points, yet somehow did enough.

Kansas City’s offense took the field with 12 seconds — rather than the comparatively generous 13 seconds it had in the AFC Divisional tilt.

The drive started with a 19-yard pass to Jerick McKinnon, who played the first-down role that went to Tyreek Hill in the original sequence.

The second play again went to Travis Kelce, whose 9-yard reception moved the ball to the Buffalo 44-yard line.

Six days after Matthew Wright connected on a franchise-record 59-yard field goal as the first half expired against Las Vegas on Monday Night Football, Harrison Butker trotted onto the field and cooly drilled a 62-yard field goal bomb.

The boot by Butker — who returned from a four-week absence and went Steph Curry mode, turning his back as the ball went through — broke Wright’s record by three yards.

Before Wright’s heroics against the Raiders, Butker co-owned the Chiefs’ record at 58 yards.