Sitting on Chiefs’ cut line, embattled WR Josh Gordon ‘fighting for a spot’

With roster cuts looming, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon gearing up for pivotal preseason slate
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon catches a ball during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 17:54:44-04

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — No matter how (or when) it ends, Chiefs WR Josh Gordon is thankful for his time in Kansas City.

The nine-year NFL vet is hoping to make the 53-man roster in 2022 after joining KC halfway through the 2021 season.

“I just want to go out… with opportunities I get, give them 110 percent and let the cards fall where they may,” Gordon told reporters post practice Monday.

Following the trade of Tyreek Hill in March, Kansas City completely revamped the position, bringing in Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the free agency period and drafting Skyy Moore in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Gordon was mum when asked if he believed he’d make the roster.

“I do not have an answer for that to be honest,” he said despondently “I don't know.. I wasn't a starter last year…I'm fighting for a spot like everybody else.”

