Slumping Chiefs say rest of NFL hasn’t caught up just yet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory.

After a 30-24 loss Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, the team is below .500 for the first time in six seasons and the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career.

RELATED | Mahomes: ‘Looks real dim right now,’ expects Chiefs to rebound

But Kansas City said it won’t hit the panic button yet.

“My bad for laughing,” Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy said when asked if the rest of the league had caught up to his team’s high-powered offense Monday during a virtual press conference.

He added, “I don't think anybody has caught up with us. We're putting the numbers up. I thought our guys played hard. I thought they went out there and did enough to put us in position to win the game.”

Through the first three games in 2020, the Chiefs averaged 30.3 points per game and nearly 435 yards per contest en route to a 3-0 start.

Despite a 1-2 start, those numbers have remained steady through three weeks in 2021. Kansas City has averaged 30.6 points per game and 413 yards.

"I wouldn't say teams have figured us out,” running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said Sunday. “We had four turnovers. ... We can't turn the ball over that many times. It's that simple. Four turnovers in a game is unreasonable."

The Chiefs will try to get back on track Sunday at the Philadelphia Eagles.