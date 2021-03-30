Some Kansas City Royals fans left stranded by new TV deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans are ready to "Paint KC Blue" in 2021, but some planning to watch at home this season might have a hard time doing so.

Bally’s Sports KC, formerly known as Fox Sports Kansas City, and its parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, remain engaged in a contract dispute, which currently would keep games off streaming-first platforms like YouTube TV and Sling.

Fans in the Kansas City area with traditional cable providers like Spectrum, Xfinity and AT&T Uverse will have access to the rebranded channel in the same slot as Fox Sports Kansas City.

Speaking with shareholders last week, Sinclair President and CEO Christopher Ripley said ongoing disputes could black out "cord cutters" through 2022.

“We are working on a direct-to-consumer product that is expected to launch in 2022,” Ripley said.

The over-the-top streaming option is expected to include in-game betting activities for those old enough to legally gamble.