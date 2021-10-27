Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia suspended for ‘violent conduct’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will be without its starting goalkeeper Wednesday for a showdown with the LA Galaxy at Children’s Mercy Park.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee suspended Tim Melia for one game Wednesday morning for “violent conduct” during Sporting KC’s 2-1 win Saturday at the Seattle Sounders FC.

During the 56th minute, Melia became frustrated as Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan pinned him inside the mouth of the goal during a scramble for a second ball.

Melia had punched a lofted cross away from Roldan, who turned around and blocked out the the 2015 MLS Comeback Player of the Year and 2017 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year as if going for a rebound in basketball.

Melia managed to tip away a headed shot, setting up another scramble in the penalty box.

As Graham Zusi cleared the ball for Sporting KC, Melia — taking exception to the obstruction from Roldan — hooked his arm across Roldan’s chest and bodyslammed him to the turf.

Melia, who also was fined an undisclosed amount, received a yellow card for his actions.

Now in his eighth season as the club’s starter in goal, Melia ranks eighth in MLS this season, allowing an average of 1.08 goals per 90 minutes. He’s also tied for eighth with seven shutouts.

John Pulskamp started the season in goal for Sporting Kansas City with Melia and backup Kendall McIntosh injured.

McIntosh, who has never appeared in an MLS game, was the backup goalkeeper in Saturday’s win at Seattle and figures to be in line for the start.

He’s appeared in 12 games, allowing 2.00 goals per game with three clean sheets for Sporting KC II this season. McIntosh spent 2016-19 with Portland Timbers 2.

Sporting KC (16-7-7, 55 points), which clinched a playoff berth by beating the Sounders, currently sits in a tie for second in the MLS Western Conference standings.

The club trails Seattle (17-8-7) by three points, but has two games in hand, and is tied on points with the Colorado Rapids (15-6-10) with one game in hand.

The Galaxy (13-11-7) are currently fifth in a logjammed race for the final four playoff berths in the Western Conference. The fourth- through ninth-place teams are separated by four points.

SKC is 8-2-5 at home this season, while the Galaxy are 5-7-3 away from home.