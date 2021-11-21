Sporting KC advances to MLS playoffs semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City advances to the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference semifinals after they defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The team will face off against the winner of Tuesday's playoff game between second seed Seattle and seventh seed Real Salt Lake in the semifinals.

Sporting KC notched goals from Khiry Shelton and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin in the first half to take a 2-1 halftime lead, a lead that held up through the end of the game.

In the second half, Graham Zusi expanded the team's lead with a goal in the 58th minute. The 32-yard goal is the team's longest of the season, according to Paul Carr, director of content for TruMedia Sports.

Sporting KC is ranked third in the Western Conference with a regular season record of 17-10-7, while Vancouver is ranked sixth.

The team is ranked second in MLS in goals, with 58 scored during the regular season.

This is the 10th time in 11 seasons that Sporting has reached the playoffs.

The last time Sporting KC played the Whitecaps in October, Vancouver won 2-1.