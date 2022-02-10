Sporting KC announces 7-season deal with new jersey sponsor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The company that bought the naming rights to Sporting Kansas City’s world-class training facility and complex of youth soccer fields in Kansas City, Kansas, will now serve as the club’s jersey sponsor as well.

Sporting KC announced Thursday that the naming-rights agreement with Compass Minerals has been expanded.

The Compass Minerals logo, which has appeared on the sleeve of Sporting KC jerseys for the last two seasons, will be featured on the front of all of the club’s jerseys from 2022 through the end of the 2028 season, the team announced.

Gary Rohman/Courtesy of Sporting KC

"The unprecedented growth of our partnership together is truly an incredible success story for both of our businesses and both of our brands," SKC President and CEO Jake Reid said in a statement. "As the presenting partner on the front of our jerseys for the next seven seasons, Compass Minerals will now, quite literally, be part of the fabric of our club. We're tremendously proud to shine an even bigger and brighter spotlight on our standout partnership in such a highly-visible and integrated fashion."

In conjunction with the announcement, Compass Minerals announced a new corporate logo.

"At Compass Minerals, our Core Purpose is to help keep people safe, feed the world, and enrich lives,” Compass Minerals President and CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield said in a statement. “Beyond the products we produce and manufacture, being engaged in our community is an important part of fulfilling that purpose. We are excited for our company and our employees to grow our partnership with a first-class organization like Sporting KC and together advance our shared goal to make a positive impact in the KC region."

Compass Minerals, which is headquartered in Overland Park, already owns the naming rights to the Compass Minerals National Performance Center and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields, which are located east of Interstate 435 near Children’s Mercy Park.

The company, which opened its first mining operation in 1844, is the leading producer of salt in North America and the United Kingdom.