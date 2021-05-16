Watch
Sporting KC attack melts Whitecaps in rain-soaked win

Tim Melia records clean sheet in 1st match of 2021
Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Daniel Salloi
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 16:19:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Peter Vermes’ club kept the Vancouver Whitecaps on ice Sunday, registering three goals in their most complete game of the 2021 season thus far.

Attacking pressure was the signature of Sunday’s home win, pelting 26 shots to just nine for Vancouver FC.

SKC broke the scoring seal early on the back of forward Daniel Salloi. The homegrown striker netted his second goal of the season in the 28th minute, giving SKC the early lead.

Salloi’s impact also was felt on Sporting’s second goal. Referee Alan Kelly had no choice but to award a penalty after the Hungarian drew a nasty foul inside the 20 foot box.

Alan Pulido knew exactly what to do with that. Burying the PK for the first of his two goals.

SKC dominated possession throughout the first half, keeping the ball 66% of the time, according to MLS stats.

Pulido earned his brace early in the second half, taking a touch right inside the box and rocketing a shot past the keeper.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia (chest) returned to the Sporting KC lineup for the first time in 2021. The New Yorker celebrated his 35th birthday in style, allowing no goals on nine Vancouver shots.

Sporting Kansas City (3-2-1, 10 points) now travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes at 9 p.m. Saturday.

