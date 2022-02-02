Sporting KC continues preseason action with newcomers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC continues their 2022 preseason stretch in Arizona as the latest newcomers join the club in action and get a chance to become acclimated with their new teammates.

On Wednesday, Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes spoke with the media about the offseason additions of center back Robert Voloder and left back Logan Ndenbe.

“They’ll play tomorrow, but it’s with very little preparation in both of their positions but I’m okay with that. They’re both fit guys, and then we will just have to slowly get them assimilated to how we play and what their role is within that," Vermes said. "The big thing is just trying to get them assimilated to the group and give them little bits and pieces of what we are trying to do as a team and the way that we play and what their role and responsibilities would be within the way that we play."

Voloder, a 20-year-old German youth international center back, joins KC in a transfer from NK Maribor in the Slovenian first division. On Jan. 19, Voloder signed a three-year MLS contract through 2024 with an option for 2025 and will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s roster.

The newcomers believes he fits in well with Sporting's style of play, and he has been impressed with his squad so far.

“We have a good build up, and yeah I would say I have quite a good technique so I can fit in very well here," Voloder said.

Logan Ndenbe, 21, also spoke with reporters Wednesday after practice.

Sporting KC acquired the Belgian youth international left back in a transfer from Guingamp on Jan. 14.

Ndenbe signed a three-year MLS contract through 2024 with an option for 2025 and will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s roster as well. The Belgium native says he wants to be a part of Sporting's championship culture.

“It’s a good championship…we play good here, good futbol, so yes for me it was a good opportunity to come to America and play,” Ndenbe said.

Since acquiring Ndenbe on Jan. 14, Sporting KC has added to their roster.

The club signed free-agent defender Kortne Ford and forward Marinos Tzionis as well as Voloder.

Vermes indicated Wednesday the club is still on the hunt for a striker.

Sporting KC has a preseason exhibition match Thursday against the Portland Timbers in Phoenix.

Once the preseason wraps up on Feb. 19, Sporting KC will return home to prepare for the regular season, which gets underway on Feb. 27 with a match at Atlanta United FC. The club then hosts rival Houston Dynamo FC in their home opener at Children’s Mercy Park on March 5.