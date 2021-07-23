Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes confirms positive COVID-19 test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes confirmed Friday he and two other players have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was vaccinated," Vermes said during a video conference Friday. "It's unfortunate; I don't know how I got, I have no idea."

The positive test will keep Vermes and two other players on the team home in Kansas City when the rest of the club heads to Seattle for a weekend match against the Sounders.

"It's not gonna happen, I won't be there Sunday, and the two players they won't be there either," Vermes said.

Vermes said his symptoms have been minimal and attributes that to being vaccinated. He also took the time to encourage others to get vaccinated.

"My suggestion is get vaccinated, because I think the more you're vaccinated the less symptoms you'll have if you do get it," he said.

Vermes said he couldn't identify which players tested positive for the virus but said they're both recovering well.