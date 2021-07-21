Watch
Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes will not be on sidelines for SKC-San Jose match

Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting won 3-0.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Peter Vermes
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 18:48:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes will not be on the sidelines for the club’s game against San Jose Wednesday night.

The news was released by the Twitter account Sporting Matchday, the official matchday Twitter feed of Sporting KC.

On Monday, Vermes announced that he, along with two players, are on MLS health and safety protocols and said it was unlikely they would be available for the match.

Wednesday night will be Sporting’s first match following a two-week break for the Concacaf Gold Cup group stage.

