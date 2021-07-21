Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes will not be on sidelines for SKC-San Jose match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes will not be on the sidelines for the club’s game against San Jose Wednesday night.

NEWS: Sporting Kansas City Manager Peter Vermes will miss tonight’s match due to MLS health and safety protocols. #SKCvSJ — Sporting Matchday (@SKCmatchday) July 21, 2021

The news was released by the Twitter account Sporting Matchday, the official matchday Twitter feed of Sporting KC.

On Monday , Vermes announced that he, along with two players, are on MLS health and safety protocols and said it was unlikely they would be available for the match.

Wednesday night will be Sporting’s first match following a two-week break for the Concacaf Gold Cup group stage.