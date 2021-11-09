Sporting KC to face Vancouver on Nov. 20 in MLS playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will open the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 20 at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Manager Peter Vermes’ squad, which lost its last two games of the regular season, finished third in the Western Conference.

Sporting KC, 17-10-7, will host sixth-seeded Vancouver in the single-leg conference quarterfinal at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Children’s Mercy Park.

The two clubs split the regular season series with the home side winning both contests, Sporting KC prevailed 3-0 on May 16 and the Whitecaps earned a 2-1 win Oct. 17.

This will be Sporting KC’s first postseason meeting against Vancouver, but Vermes’ club is 11-4-4 all-time against the Whitecaps.

The game will be televised on Bally Sports KC and Bally Sports Midwest with Spanish-language broadcasts on Univision and TUDN. It also will be available online at MLSsoccer.com .

Sporting KC has reached the postseason in 10 of the last 11 seasons — all under Vermes, whose 17 playoff appearances as a player or manager is an MLS record.

He won MLS Cup titles with Sporting KC as a player in 2000 and as a manager in 2013.

Sporting KC also finished 17-10-7, which was the last time the club won a championship.

The MLS postseason is delayed three weeks from the end of the regular season due to an international window for World Cup qualifying.