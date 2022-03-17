Cyprus calls up Sporting KC winger Marinos Tzionis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City winger Marinos Tzionis has been called up to the Cyprus Men’s National Team for a pair of UEFA Nations League matches later this month against Estonia.

Cyprus plays March 24 at Estonia and the return leg is March 29 in Lamaca, Cyprus.

Tzionis, 20, is in his first season with Sporting KC after signing a three-year contract in January as part of the year-old MLS U-22 Initiative.

Tzionis subbed on for the final 13 minutes in Sporting KC’s first two games of the season.

He earned his first career MLS start last Saturday at the Colorado Rapids, recording two shots in 90 minutes.

Tzionis — who played for hometown team, Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus, before arriving in Kansas City — already has made 13 appearances for Cyprus, including four starts and six total appearances during FIFA World Cup qualifying.

He will join the team after Sporting KC’s match at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Chicago Fire FC, a game that airs on 38 The Spot.

Cyprus and Estonia both finished last in their group for 2020-21 UEFA Nations League C play. The winner on aggregate will remain in League C for the 2022-23 tourney, while the loser drops to League D.

The absence for international play means Tzionis will miss at least the March 26 home match against Real Salt Lake.