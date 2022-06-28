KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City returned to the practice pitch Tuesday after navigating a grueling three matches in a six-day stretch.

Struggling in league play through 2022, Peter Vermes’ side ended Nashville’s home-unbeaten streak on June 19, before advancing into the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup courtesy a 6-0 spanking of Union Omaha.

“It’s a good week,” Vermes told reporters following Tuesday's practice. “Do we wish it was better? Sure.”

Western conference foe Seattle dismantled a fatigued Sporting KC on Sunday, June 25.

By doing so, Seattle claimed three points and thwarted any shot of 13th place Kansas City gaining ground.

“Every game is a final from now on,” Sporting KC defender Andreu Fontas added. “ We have to take it game-to-game, but obviously knowing that we need the points in every single one of them.”

With sixteen league games remaining on the schedule, Vermes sees an increased attention to detail with each touch growing more and more important.

“I think it's more about one half at a time for us and that's how we have to go about each week,” Vermes said.

Sporting hosts the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, July 3, at Children’s Mercy Park.

