Roger Espinoza’s 44-yard golazo up for Major League Soccer’s ‘Goal of the Week’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roger Espinoza’s 44-yard golazo is still sending shockwaves around Major League Soccer.

Leveling Saturday’s match against CF Montreal from the parking lot just before half, Manager Peter Vermes credits the veteran for re-energizing the ragged group, helping Kansas City complete its second comeback victory of the season.

“It took a lot of pressure off the team,” Vermes said Tuesday. “It got the team feeling really good going into halftime.”

The victory helped KC climb out of the cellar of the leagues Western Conference, moving into 13th place with a shade under half of the regular season remaining.

“I don’t know how it’s not [goal of the week],” Vermes said.

Fans can vote for the MLS goal of the week by visiting this link .

